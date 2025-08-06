Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Buys A$275,000.00 in Stock

Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Black acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$275,000.00 ($178,571.43).

Carnarvon Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $214.69 million, a PE ratio of -327.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 231.22, a quick ratio of 34.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Carnarvon Energy Company Profile

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

