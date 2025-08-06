Pranam Kolari Sells 11,653 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coupang Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CPNG opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Coupang by 43.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Get Our Latest Report on CPNG

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.