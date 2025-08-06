Leslie Abi-Karam Acquires 1,141 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Abi-Karam acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$120.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,996.19.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$122.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$122.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$102.57 and a 1-year high of C$219.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.
TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.
