Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 32,045 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 319.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Stride by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 333.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of LRN opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.61. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.16.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

