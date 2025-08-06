Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 433.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,767 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 531.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after buying an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 445,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $123.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

