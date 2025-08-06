Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chewy by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 705,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,138,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,056,019 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Chewy Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

