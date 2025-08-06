Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $9,142,577.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,555,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,896,164.94. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $101,431,163. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.84%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

