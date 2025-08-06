Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Decreased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,114,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,392,000 after purchasing an additional 179,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,919,000 after purchasing an additional 72,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.39.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.