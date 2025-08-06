Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,235,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPSC opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.23. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $204.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.