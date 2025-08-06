Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 36,204 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,204 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 269.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $202,960.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $605,826.24. This trade represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.98. Rambus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

