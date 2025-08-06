Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Price

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RAMP

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE RAMP opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,205.00 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,328. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,980. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 344,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 341,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $6,123,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in LiveRamp by 27.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after buying an additional 212,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in LiveRamp by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 570,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.