Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) Trading 15.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) traded up 15.7% on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.32. 1,022,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 429,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Wall Street Zen upgraded Foremost Clean Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

The company has a market cap of $40.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ:FMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foremost Clean Energy stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.18% of Foremost Clean Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

