Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 77,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 348,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 3.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $786.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.96 million for the quarter. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 3.17%.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.1811 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is -156.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METCB. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

