Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Trading 4.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2025

Shares of Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. 14,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 17,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $559.01 million for the quarter.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

