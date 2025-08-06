LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Price Target Lowered to $1.24 at HC Wainwright

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.24 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVTX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LAVA Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVTX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sanofi acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lepercq De Neuflize Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

