2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.96 and last traded at $58.10. Approximately 5,939,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,199,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.25.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

