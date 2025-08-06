Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 2,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Supremex Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.77.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

