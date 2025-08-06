Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.81 and last traded at $124.06. Approximately 549,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,255,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.38.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.8%
The firm has a market capitalization of $694.74 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.