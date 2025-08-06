Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.81 and last traded at $124.06. Approximately 549,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,255,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.38.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $694.74 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 2,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

