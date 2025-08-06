Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Smith-Midland Corp. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.98 and last traded at $36.91. Approximately 7,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 9,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Smith-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

Institutional Trading of Smith-Midland

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,811,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smith-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Smith-Midland by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 569.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.