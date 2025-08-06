Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Stock Price Up 14% – Time to Buy?

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 103,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 31,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Power REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PW

Power REIT Stock Up 14.0%

Power REIT Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

(Get Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.