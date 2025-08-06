Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Stock Price Up 14% – Time to Buy?

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.33. 103,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 31,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Power REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PW
Power REIT Stock Up 14.0%
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.