Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.22. 3,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Global X Clean Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF

Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF ( NASDAQ:AQWA Free Report ) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 3.50% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

