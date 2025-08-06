Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.22. 3,370 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.
Global X Clean Water ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $11.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.
Global X Clean Water ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Clean Water ETF
Global X Clean Water ETF Company Profile
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Clean Water ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.