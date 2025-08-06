First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, anincreaseof82.3% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
