First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $49.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 700,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,256,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

