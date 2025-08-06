DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS) Short Interest Update

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,030,000 shares, anincreaseof84.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently,11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently,11.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigiAsia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigiAsia stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 1.02% of DigiAsia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded DigiAsia to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

DigiAsia Stock Performance

FAAS opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. DigiAsia has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

DigiAsia Company Profile

DigiAsia Corp. operates as a financial technology frim. The company was founded by Alexander Steven Rusli on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Singapore.

