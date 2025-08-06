Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Up 86.2% in July

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 49,900 shares, agrowthof86.2% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 669,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,546 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 58,699 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE EOD opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.1264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

