Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB) Stock Price Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.13 and last traded at $53.16. Approximately 2,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20.

About Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (BEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate debt issued in emerging-market countries with at least 2.5 years remaining in maturity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares J.P. Morgan Broad USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.