Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Short Interest Up 83.2% in July

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,300 shares, anincreaseof83.2% from the June 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 68.3% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 172.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,159,000.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:ENFR opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3771 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Free Report)

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.