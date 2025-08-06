Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Update

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,950,000 shares, agrowthof82.2% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $160.18 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $191.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average is $163.94. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,773,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,887,000 after purchasing an additional 685,857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,921,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,730,000 after buying an additional 168,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RGLD

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.