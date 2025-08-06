Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Up 85.8% in July

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,600 shares, anincreaseof85.8% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Mun Oppo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Putnam Mun Oppo by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 362,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo in the second quarter worth about $1,127,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 32.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 112,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Mun Oppo Price Performance

PMO stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Putnam Mun Oppo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96.

Putnam Mun Oppo Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Mun Oppo

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

