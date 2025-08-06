JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 116,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,015,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196,584 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $291.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $194.00 and a 1 year high of $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.14. The firm has a market cap of $809.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.