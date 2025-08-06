Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,810 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $291.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $809.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.00 and a fifty-two week high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.