AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $652.89 million for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE AMN opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $669.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 54,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.