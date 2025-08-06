AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $652.89 million for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.4%
NYSE AMN opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $669.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.10.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.
