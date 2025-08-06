PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised PDF Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Shares of PDFS opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $884.56 million, a PE ratio of 753.58 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 30,074 shares in the company, valued at $584,939.30. This represents a 33.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,124 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 954,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PDF Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 418,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

