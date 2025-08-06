Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Prothena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prothena

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $378.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.75). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 56.99% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 4,626.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.