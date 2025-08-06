Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $25.15 million for the quarter.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $39.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanara MedTech stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMTI Free Report ) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sanara MedTech were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sanara MedTech from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

