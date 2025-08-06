Sanara MedTech (SMTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $25.15 million for the quarter.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sanara MedTech Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of SMTI stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $217.98 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.94. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $39.08.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sanara MedTech from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.
