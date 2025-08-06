TeraWulf (WULF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 94.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TeraWulf Price Performance
Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.30.
WULF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
