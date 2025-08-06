TeraWulf (WULF) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect TeraWulf to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 94.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TeraWulf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 793,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WULF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

