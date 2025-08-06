Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCMD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $29,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,163.34. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $31,911.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,188.40. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 64,350.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,037 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

