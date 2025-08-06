Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance

Shares of STRW opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

