Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.
Strawberry Fields REIT Stock Performance
Shares of STRW opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.90.
Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile
