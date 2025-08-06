Rosenblatt Securities Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $50.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.84.

NASDAQ ON opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 58,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

