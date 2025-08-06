DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Arete began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Arete Research raised Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Nebius Group stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.79 and a beta of 3.36. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 385 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $860,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $453,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $8,519,000. Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $937,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

