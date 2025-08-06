Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNCY

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 2.4%

SNCY opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $549.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $36,193.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,141.78. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,372 shares of company stock valued at $110,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,556.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 493.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.