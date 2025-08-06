Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.3333.
GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ GLPG opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
