Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.3333.

GLPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Galapagos by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $32.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

