NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.33. Approximately 16,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of -0.46.

About NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF

The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy.

