Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Stock Price Down 17.6% – Here’s Why

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 1,156,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 700,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silo Pharma to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 6,420.83% and a negative return on equity of 84.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silo Pharma stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 4.11% of Silo Pharma worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

