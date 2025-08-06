Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.04. Approximately 11,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

