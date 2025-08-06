Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Still a Buy?

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 4,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 23,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.16.

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.