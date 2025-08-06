John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Up 1.7% – Here’s Why

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.21 and last traded at $38.97. 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $442.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 5.02%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 92.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

