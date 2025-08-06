Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CFO Sells $3,023,402.40 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spencer Adam Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 1st, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22.

On Monday, June 2nd, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.67, for a total value of $3,151,553.67.

On Tuesday, May 6th, Spencer Adam Neumann sold 686 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.28, for a total value of $782,918.08.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,147.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,232.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,088.27. The stock has a market cap of $487.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.62 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,076,903,000 after buying an additional 570,674 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

