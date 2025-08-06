International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO) Insider International Petroleum Corporation Acquires 60,000 Shares

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) insider International Petroleum Corporation purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.13 per share, with a total value of C$1,327,800.00.

International Petroleum stock opened at C$23.12 on Wednesday. International Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of C$14.42 and a 12-month high of C$24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.38.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

International Petroleum Corp is an international oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. Geographically, the company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia and France.

