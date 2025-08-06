Benjamin E. Huston Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.55, for a total value of $3,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,300,620.25. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Carvana Trading Down 2.6%
NYSE CVNA opened at $351.43 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.57.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
