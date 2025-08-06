Benjamin E. Huston Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.55, for a total value of $3,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 116,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,300,620.25. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carvana Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE CVNA opened at $351.43 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $413.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

