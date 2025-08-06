NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.35. 276,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 412,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NWTN to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

